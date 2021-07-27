Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

