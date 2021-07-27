TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,894 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

