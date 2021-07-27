19,013 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

