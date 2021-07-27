Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

