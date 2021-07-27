Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hilltop by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hilltop by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.