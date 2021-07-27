Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 523.58 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,750.24. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

