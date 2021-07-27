Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

