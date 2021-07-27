AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jul 21 dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

