Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

