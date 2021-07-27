Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.
In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
