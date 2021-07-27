Eaton Vance Management Has $9.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

