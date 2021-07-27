Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Position Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

