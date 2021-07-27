Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,491% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

