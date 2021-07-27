Gilead Sciences (GILD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.750-7.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.75-7.45 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

