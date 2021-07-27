R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.