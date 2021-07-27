TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

