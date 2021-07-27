Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SBSI opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.