Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 13th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on Superior Plus in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.