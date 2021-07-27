Head to Head Review: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dada Nexus and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88 Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.93%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 5.97 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -11.60 Yalla Group $134.93 million 14.03 $3.21 million ($0.02) -661.00

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.