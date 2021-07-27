Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $399.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00130922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.48 or 0.99993450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.00818594 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.