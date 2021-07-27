ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $7,361.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00277241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

