AnRKey X One Day Volume Reaches $6.54 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 211.3% against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $15.34 million and $6.54 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00130922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.48 or 0.99993450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.00818594 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,354,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

