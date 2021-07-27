Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

