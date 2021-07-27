Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ SCKT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
