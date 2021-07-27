Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 98,678 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,678 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Regency Centers worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $2,227,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

