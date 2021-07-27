Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

7/20/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues going forward. Imperial Oil's strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow and an attractive dividend yield are other positives, apart from the majority holding by ExxonMobil. However, the Canadian major, with 93% liquids weighted production, is vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations. As it is, pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising volumes thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

6/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

6/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99.

Get Imperial Oil Limited alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.