Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Vonage stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

