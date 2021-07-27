Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

