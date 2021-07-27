Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

