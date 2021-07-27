Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Veracyte stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

