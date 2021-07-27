6,136 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

