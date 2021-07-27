Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Model N were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

