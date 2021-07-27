Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,709 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

