Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

