Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

NYSE ZEN opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

