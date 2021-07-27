Man Group plc Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

