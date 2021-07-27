Man Group plc Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

