Jane Street Group LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.