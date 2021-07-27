California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 117 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

