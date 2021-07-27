Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 504 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $212.83 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.