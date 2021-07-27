Jane Street Group LLC Takes $764,000 Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

