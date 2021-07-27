Morgan Stanley Has $135.66 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $135,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

ARE opened at $196.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

