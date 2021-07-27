CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBZ opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

