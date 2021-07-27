Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,090 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,882% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

