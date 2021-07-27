Investors Purchase Large Volume of Huazhu Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.81. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

