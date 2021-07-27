Infinera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,024 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Infinera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Infinera by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFN opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

