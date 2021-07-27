Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 458,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $129,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

