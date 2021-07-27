Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 265.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $126,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16,676.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 154,275 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

