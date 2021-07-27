Morgan Stanley Has $123.37 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Autodesk worth $123,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

ADSK opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

