Morgan Stanley Buys 1,274,176 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BCE were worth $119,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.