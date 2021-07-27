State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of AXIS Capital worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

