State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2,923.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $329.73 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

